UK's Financial Conduct Authority issues warning to banks on cryptocurrency risks

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has warned CEOs of various banks about the potential risks of dealing with cryptocurrencies. Being the financial watchdog for approximately 58,000 financial services firms and the overall financial market in the UK, the FCA has outlined the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies in a letter sent to financial institutions.

The letter talks about the potential criminal activities associated with the use of digital currency, and warns banks to be vigilant against fraudulent activities, Coindesk reported.

The letter detailed the process of dealing with digital financial crimes occurring as a result of crypto assets. Investments related to cryptocurrencies can be used for legal and illegal activities, the letter noted. FCA intends to drive the message that cryptocurrencies offer potential anonymity and the freedom to move money between countries. These conditions are capable of creating an environment where criminal activities and dealings can breed.

FCA further suggested that the financial market, especially banks, need to increase their reviewing measures for customers using cryptocurrencies. This is a step towards keeping a close eye on activities related to crypto exchanges and crypto currency usage by growing number of customers around he world.

These measures can help prevent and bring down the number of fraudulent activities related to digital money transactions, to a great extent, the letter said. It also stated that financial firms should be able to assess and manage the risks involved with both customers and businesses related to cryptocurrency.