Ukraine crisis: Crypto funding a watershed moment for war-torn nation

For a country whose armed forces would be dwarfed by the Russian military, Ukraine has resorted to creative means to help mount a strong resistance against the attacks by its neighbour.

Ukraine, the second-largest country in Europe after Russia, launched a crowd funding initiative on February 26 and has raised more than $46 million in cryptocurrency donations alone, according to analytics firm Elliptic.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum made up most of the donations, some have sent non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Subsequently, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on March 3 the country’s plan to launch an NFT collection and use the proceeds to support efforts in the war against Russia.

This move effectively broadened the East European country’s crowd funding initiative to cover most crypto assets and experts said it is a further nod to the potential of cryptocurrencies to act as a mechanism for financial transactions.

Pratik Gauri, CEO of 5ire Chain, says this is a classic example of how crypto, especially NFTs, are helping Ukraine’s government.

“Three kids in London named Isaac Kamlish, Nathan Cohen and Isaac Bentata — ages 23 to 25 — gathered around their laptops earlier this week and helped launch the first-ever sale of one-of-a-kind digital collectibles by a national government,” Gauri said, adding that what is astonishing is that by selling more than 1,200 NFTs, the three helped the government of Ukraine raise about $600,000 to help fund its defence against Russia.

War bonds

He said old school techniques like war bonds have raised significant funds as well. Kyiv has hauled in roughly $1 billion from war bonds sold to people and institutions in Ukraine.

Cryptocurrencies are digital tokens that operate using blockchain technology and are independent of any government agency or central bank. As a result, cryptocurrencies are not subject to sanctions and can facilitate financial transactions even in the midst of a war, as demonstrated by Ukraine’s example.

NFTs are crypto-based assets that are essentially digital versions of a physical asset or service in the real world. Hosted on blockchain protocols, NFTs are immutable and reserve exclusive rights for usage with the owner only. This enables NFT owners to share and monetise those, without worrying about aspects like receiving royalty payments or proving ownership.

Ukraine’s ministry of digital transformation will spearhead the launch of the country’s ‘Meta History: Museum of War’ NFT collection, comprising 54 rare collectibles that will document memories of the current war and preserve them for the digital community.

This is another case of NFTs helping to preserve moments in history more accurately and can in turn be shared with the global community through NFT hosting sites. To be minted on the Ethereum blockchain, each NFT will be offered for 0.15 ETH, or about $500, and buyers can subsequently sell them in the secondary markets, with some royalty flowing back to the country’s ministry of digital transformation.

By pledging to use all the funds collected from the sale of this collection to support Ukraine’s army and civilians, it is a stellar example of how NFTs and cryptocurrencies can enable social equity.

Raghav Gupta, founder of EquiDEI, a fintech startup that seeks to solve the credit deficit and operational issues faced by small businesses, says Ukraine’s war has been devastating, causing civilian casualties while putting major towns and cities at risk, which has shed light on the importance of digital literacy.

“The government of Ukraine facilitated the transfer of non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies and established links. More than $6.7 million was raised through the sale of an NFT of Ukraine’s flag by UkraineDAO,” he said.

Improving life

It has already raised more than $65 million for its war effort called Meta History, he added.

Those who purchase any NFT in the ‘Museum of War’ collection would become a part of history and be remembered for their donation. Every subsequent holder too will be a part of the ledger and that could lead to the formation of a digital group that helped Ukraine in its darkest moments.

While the world may be divided over the merits of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, Ukraine’s crowd funding and NFT sale are a firm reminder of how blockchain is helping improve human life. It offers a glimpse into a future where social causes can be supported irrespective of geographic, cultural or sovereign boundaries.

Ukraine, ranked fourth on Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index, behind only Vietnam, India, and Pakistan, has about $8 billion of cryptocurrency passing through annually.

Ukraine’s digital wallets are collecting millions to fund the country’s defence. The past few weeks have seen millions of dollars flow in to support Ukraine’s army and its citizens.

It’s also being speculated that Russia may use cryptocurrencies to get past the sanctions slapped by the US and the European Union. The Russia-Ukraine war has also truly underscored the importance of regulating cryptocurrencies.

Raj Kapoor, chief advisor at Acryptoverse, a blockchain and crypto advisory firm, says, “This time the world is leveraging an unlikely weapon amid the war in Ukraine – cryptocurrencies. The 21st century world is arming itself with digital currencies in an inaugural war of the crypto age.”

A charitable group in Ukraine called Come Back Alive collected $4 million worth of crypto to boost its efforts in supplying military gear and medical kits to the country. In total, Ukraine’s government and other organisations have raised $25 million-plus through more than 23,000 crypto donations since the start of the Russian invasion. And now, the West has also started leveraging crypto in support of Ukraine.

Aliasgar Merchant, a developer relations engineer at Ignite (formerly Tendermint), said Western sanctions have already begun wreaking havoc on the Russian economy and have crippled the rouble. Bitcoin trading volumes using the rouble and Ukraine’s hryvnia have surged to their highest level in months, indicating the cryptocurrency could be more attractive in those markets.

Alternative mechanism

“The war has put the spotlight on crypto as it arises as an alternative payment mechanism, particularly in topographies where international dangers are impending. At the point when the fiat financial framework self-destructs, crypto will be the main deliverer,” Merchant said.

The next wave of decentralised virtual and digital platforms – the community affinity towards global philanthropy – is a natural progression. Crypto-based giving has been rising steadily and the impact is clear in this conflict. Ukraine immediately realised the opportunity at hand even as the government opened up options for direct crypto donations.

Quick connectivity and the inherent transparency of blockchain make it an ideal platform for humanitarian aid. In moments of crisis, it underscores the importance of seamless integration between social networks and the financial infrastructure that has been historically in a silo from them.

The Web3 community rises to the occasion and the results would set a precedent – wars or otherwise.