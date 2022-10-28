Twitter to allow users to trade NFTs through tweets on pilot basis

Twitter is set to enable a feature on an experimental basis that will allow users to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through tweets posted on the microblogging site.

The trading will be enabled through partnership with four marketplaces - Rarible, Magic Eden, Dapper Labs and GuardianLink’s Jump.trade.

The feature is to be rolled out on a pilot basis using 'Tweet Tiles' -- an interactive customisable widget which was earlier tried by Twitter in collaboration with news media companies New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian.

The Tweet Tiles for NFT trading will allow users to view a dedicated panel in a tweet, and select the marketplace listing by clicking on it.

"Some links to NFTs on @rarible, @MagicEden, @dapperlabs and @Jumptradenft will now show you a larger picture of the NFT alongside details like the title and creator. One more step in our journey to let developers impact the Tweet experience. (sic)," Twitter Development team said in an updated posted on October 27.

For Twitter users part of the test group, the Tweet Tiles feature will be enabled in both, iOS and Web versions, for the above-mentioned marketplaces, GuardianLink said in a press release.

The pilot project comes in the backdrop of the company allowing users to have 'NFT profile pictures' on verifying ownership by connecting their web wallet.

The embedding of NFTs in the tweet, combined with the sharing of a direct marketplace link, is expected to facilitate the trading of tokens and support the discovery of trending collections.