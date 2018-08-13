App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turkey's cryptocurrency exchanges see surge in volume as Lira tumbles

Turkish exchange Koinim has reported a 63% rise in Bitcoin trading volume, while BTCTurk and Paribu have said that their volumes are up 35% and 100%, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As Turkey battles to contain its currency crisis, exchanges in the country have witnessed a surge in cryptocurrency trading volumes over the last few days.

Turkey's largest exchange — Koinim has reported a 63 percent increase in Bitcoin trading volume, while BTCTurk and Paribu have said that their volumes are up 35 percent and 100 percent, respectively, according to a report by CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency users have been discussing their concerns over Turkey's currency crisis and economy.

"I started personally trading crypto 1.5 years ago because of the weakness of the Turkish lira, and fear of the political, and financial, status of the Turkish government. Cryptocurrency makes me feel much safer," Bitcoin user Bitmov (pseudonym) told CoinDesk.

The Turkish lira fell over 30 percent against the dollar last week amid an escalating dispute with US President Donald Trump over steel and aluminum tariffs and growing concerns about the health of the Turkish economy.

The Turkish lira has fallen over 82 percent since January.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #cryptocurrencies #Cryptocurreny #Trending News #Turkey #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.