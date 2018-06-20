TRON's Justin Sun to buy BitTorrent for $140 million

Justin Sun's startup TRON is buying BitTorrent, one of the largest decentralised computing architecture to distribute and store data for $140 million (Rs 952 crore) TRON is a relatively new entity in the cryptocurrency market but it has created quite a ripple due to its progress and its founder Sun's informative and interesting insights on Twitter.

As per a report by TechCrunch, shareholders of BitTorrent have received the paperwork to sign off the deal detailing the $140 million price. The paperwork also includes information about the cash payment by Sun and the cash that is to be distributed to the shareholders. As expected, there are some shareholders who are disputing these terms but it is unlikely that it will affect the acquisition.

As per BitTorrent, they have about 170 million users of their products currently. They claim that their protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a regular day. BitTorrent was the pioneer in the system of decentralised network architectures using all the machines in a network as nodes to share and store data. Unlike several other server-based technologies that dominate today's tech world, BitTorrent's decentralised system is believed to be more secure as no central authority is involved. And despite the company's revolutionary idea, it has not been making profits since 2008, and so the company was looking for a buyer for a while now.

TRON is a blockchain based startup founded by Justin Sun, who has previously worked for Ripple. As per TRON, they are on a mission to 'build a truly decentralised Internet and its infrastructure." For this purpose, they introduced their own cryptocurrency - TRX. However, it appears that the cryptocurrency is for the entertainment industry. However, neither Tron, Sun or representatives for BitTorrent have given any official statement regarding the million dollar acquisition.