Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 30: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Ethereum in green

Moneycontrol News
Sep 30, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.87 billion, which is 5.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 30 as the global crypto market-cap decreased 0.25 percent to $944.01 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 17.22 percent over the last 24 hours to $71.11 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.87 billion, which is 5.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $65.29 billion, which is 91.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.54 percent, which is a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:27 am on September 30, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,49,075 -0.65%
Ethereum 1,11,001 -2.87%
Tether 85.40 -0.15%
Cardano 37.550 -0.01%
Binance Coin 23,504.12 1.05%
XRP 40 5.29
Polkadot 551.45 0%
Dogecoin 5.039 0.39
