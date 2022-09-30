Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 30: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Ethereum in green

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 30 as the global crypto market-cap decreased 0.25 percent to $944.01 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 17.22 percent over the last 24 hours to $71.11 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.87 billion, which is 5.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $65.29 billion, which is 91.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.54 percent, which is a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,49,075 -0.65% Ethereum 1,11,001 -2.87% Tether 85.40 -0.15% Cardano 37.550 -0.01% Binance Coin 23,504.12 1.05% XRP 40 5.29 Polkadot 551.45 0% Dogecoin 5.039 0.39