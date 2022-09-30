Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 30: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Ethereum in green

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 30 as the global crypto market-cap decreased 0.25 percent to $944.01 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 17.22 percent over the last 24 hours to $71.11 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.87 billion, which is 5.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $65.29 billion, which is 91.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.54 percent, which is a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.As of 7:27 am on September 30, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,49,075
|-0.65%
|Ethereum
|1,11,001
|-2.87%
|Tether
|85.40
|-0.15%
|Cardano
|37.550
|-0.01%
|Binance Coin
|23,504.12
|1.05%
|XRP
|40
|5.29
|Polkadot
|551.45
|0%
|Dogecoin
|5.039
|0.39