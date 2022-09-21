Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 21: Major cryptos in red

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 21 as the global crypto market cap dropped 1.22 percent to $927.26 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 11.91 percent to $68.55 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi was currently $4.05 billion, 5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $63.13 billion, which is 92.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.25 percent. This was a 0.44 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,20,343 -1.99% Ethereum 1,14,199 -4.03% Tether 84.56 0.1% Cardano 38.3900 1.94% Binance Coin 22,599 -1.7% XRP 34 7.9% Polkadot 562.20 -1.54% Dogecoin 4.9990 1.25%