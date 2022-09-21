English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 21: Major cryptos in red

    September 21, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 21 as the global crypto market cap dropped 1.22  percent to $927.26 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 11.91 percent to $68.55 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi was currently $4.05 billion,  5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $63.13 billion, which is 92.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.25 percent. This was a 0.44 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    As of 8:06 am on September 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,20,343-1.99%
    Ethereum1,14,199-4.03%
    Tether84.560.1%
    Cardano38.39001.94%
    Binance Coin22,599-1.7%
    XRP347.9%
    Polkadot562.20-1.54%
    Dogecoin4.99901.25%
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 11:07 am
