Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 21: Major cryptos in red

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 21 as the global crypto market cap dropped 1.22 percent to $927.26 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 11.91 percent to $68.55 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi was currently $4.05 billion, 5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $63.13 billion, which is 92.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.25 percent. This was a 0.44 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.As of 8:06 am on September 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,20,343
|-1.99%
|Ethereum
|1,14,199
|-4.03%
|Tether
|84.56
|0.1%
|Cardano
|38.3900
|1.94%
|Binance Coin
|22,599
|-1.7%
|XRP
|34
|7.9%
|Polkadot
|562.20
|-1.54%
|Dogecoin
|4.9990
|1.25%