 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 20: Market cap rises over 2%; bitcoin up

Moneycontrol News
Sep 20, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

The total crypto market volume increased 2.88 percent to $74.30 billion over the last 24 hours

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.56  percent to $934.23 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 2.88 percent to $74.30 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi was currently $4.72 billion,  6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.67 billion, which is 92.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 percent. This was a 0.04 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

As of 10.15 am on September 20, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,61,611 1.25%
Ethereum 1,14,751 1.1%
Tether 85.11 -0.93%
Cardano 38.2500 1.94%
Binance Coin 22,250 0.9%
XRP 31.5434 8.02%
Polkadot 560 -1.8%
Dogecoin 4.9302 2.44%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #crypto prices today #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 20, 2022 10:28 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.