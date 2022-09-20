Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 20: Market cap rises over 2%; bitcoin up

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.56 percent to $934.23 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 2.88 percent to $74.30 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi was currently $4.72 billion, 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.67 billion, which is 92.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 percent. This was a 0.04 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,61,611 1.25% Ethereum 1,14,751 1.1% Tether 85.11 -0.93% Cardano 38.2500 1.94% Binance Coin 22,250 0.9% XRP 31.5434 8.02% Polkadot 560 -1.8% Dogecoin 4.9302 2.44%