Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 20: Market cap rises over 2%; bitcoin up

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.56 percent to $934.23 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 2.88 percent to $74.30 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi was currently $4.72 billion, 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.67 billion, which is 92.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 percent. This was a 0.04 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.As of 10.15 am on September 20, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,61,611
|1.25%
|Ethereum
|1,14,751
|1.1%
|Tether
|85.11
|-0.93%
|Cardano
|38.2500
|1.94%
|Binance Coin
|22,250
|0.9%
|XRP
|31.5434
|8.02%
|Polkadot
|560
|-1.8%
|Dogecoin
|4.9302
|2.44%