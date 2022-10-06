 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 6: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower; XRP biggest gainer

Moneycontrol News
Oct 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 40.13 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on October 6 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.91 percent to $973.04 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 0.89 percent over the last 24 hours to $60.15 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.41 billion, which is 5.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $55.75 billion, which is 92.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 9:25 am on October 6, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,89,372 -0.5%
Ethereum 1,13,200.3 -1.39%
Tether 84.85 0.02%
Cardano 37.09 -0.04%
Binance Coin 24,362.07 -0.15%
XRP 41.12 4.06%
Polkadot 559.99 -0.19%
Dogecoin 5.40 1.93%
