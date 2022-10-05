 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 5: Bitcoin up over 2%, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Moneycontrol News
Oct 05, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 40.16 percent, which is an increase of 0.37 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 5 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2.59 percent to $965.29 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 16 percent over the last 24 hours to $60.62 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.52 billion, which is 5.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $56.28 billion, which is 92.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 8:15 am on October 5, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,99,007 2.93%
Ethereum 1,13,500 0.62%
Tether 84.59 -1.37%
Cardano 37.11 1.68%
Binance Coin 24,459 2.19%
XRP 40.09 2.8%
Polkadot 561.09 3.54%
Dogecoin 5.34 6.78%
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 5, 2022 08:55 am
