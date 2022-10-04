Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 4: Bitcoin in green, MCap increases

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 4 as the global crypto market-cap (MCap) increased 1.26 percent to $941.17 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 17.87 percent over the last 24 hours to $52.54 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.05 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $49.28 billion, which is 93.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.77 percent, which is a increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
As of 7:45 am on October 4, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,45,075
|0.55%
|Ethereum
|1,11,001
|0.54%
|Tether
|85.63
|0.55%
|Cardano
|36.499
|0.79%
|Binance Coin
|23,934
|0.97%
|XRP
|38.35
|-0.38%
|Polkadot
|541
|-1.83%
|Dogecoin
|5.04
|0.07%