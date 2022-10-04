 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 4: Bitcoin in green, MCap increases

Oct 04, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.05 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 4 as the global crypto market-cap (MCap) increased 1.26 percent to $941.17 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 17.87 percent over the last 24 hours to $52.54 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.05 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $49.28 billion, which is 93.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.77 percent, which is a increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:45 am on October 4, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,45,075 0.55%
Ethereum 1,11,001 0.54%
Tether 85.63 0.55%
Cardano 36.499 0.79%
Binance Coin 23,934 0.97%
XRP 38.35 -0.38%
Polkadot 541 -1.83%
Dogecoin 5.04 0.07%
