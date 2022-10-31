Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 31: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Dogecoin top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 31 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.51 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 2.19 percent to $72.75 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.04 billion, which is 5.56 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $65.28 billion, which is 89.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.96 percent, which is an increase of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:40 am on October 31, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,66,867 -0.17% Ether 1,35,150.3 -0.63% Tether 87.05 1.07% Cardano 34.43 -1.9% Binance Coin 26,822 2.38% XRP 39.02 -1.95% Polkadot 568.99 2.7% Dogecoin 10.22 -7.56%

Moneycontrol News