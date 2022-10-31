Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 31: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Dogecoin top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 31 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.51 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 2.19 percent to $72.75 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.04 billion, which is 5.56 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $65.28 billion, which is 89.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.96 percent, which is an increase of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:40 am on October 31, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,66,867
|-0.17%
|Ether
|1,35,150.3
|-0.63%
|Tether
|87.05
|1.07%
|Cardano
|34.43
|-1.9%
|Binance Coin
|26,822
|2.38%
|XRP
|39.02
|-1.95%
|Polkadot
|568.99
|2.7%
|Dogecoin
|10.22
|-7.56%