Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 31: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Dogecoin top laggard

Moneycontrol News
Oct 31, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.96 percent, which is an increase of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 31 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.51 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 2.19 percent to $72.75 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.04 billion, which is 5.56 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $65.28 billion, which is 89.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 8:40 am on October 31, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 17,66,867 -0.17%
Ether 1,35,150.3 -0.63%
Tether 87.05 1.07%
Cardano 34.43 -1.9%
Binance Coin 26,822 2.38%
XRP 39.02 -1.95%
Polkadot 568.99 2.7%
Dogecoin 10.22 -7.56%
