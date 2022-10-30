Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 30: Dogecoin surges over 45% as crypto m-cap edges up

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 30 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.08 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 18.22 percent to $91.70 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.40 billion, which is 4.80 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $81.91 billion, which is 89.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.94 percent, which is a decrease of 0.51 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,60,000 -1.21% Ether 1,36,015.1 3.04% Tether 85.17 -1.91% Cardano 35.1000 4.45% Binance Coin 25,459.70 1.66% XRP 40.4496 -1.59% Polkadot 553.52 -0.26% Dogecoin 10.83 46.79%