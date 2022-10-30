Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 30: Dogecoin surges over 45% as crypto m-cap edges up

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 30 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.08 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 18.22 percent to $91.70 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.40 billion, which is 4.80 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $81.91 billion, which is 89.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.94 percent, which is a decrease of 0.51 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 7:42 am on October 30, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,60,000
|-1.21%
|Ether
|1,36,015.1
|3.04%
|Tether
|85.17
|-1.91%
|Cardano
|35.1000
|4.45%
|Binance Coin
|25,459.70
|1.66%
|XRP
|40.4496
|-1.59%
|Polkadot
|553.52
|-0.26%
|Dogecoin
|10.83
|46.79%