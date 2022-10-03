Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 3: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall; Binance gains

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 3 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.77 percent to $928.67 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 22.06 percent over the last 24 hours to $44.65 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.83 billion, which is 8.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $42.10 billion, which is 94.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.61 percent, which is a increase of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:51 am on October 3, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,35,075 -0.21% Ethereum 1,10,001 -0.35% Tether 85.85 0.72% Cardano 36.2100 -1.19% Binance Coin 23,702 1.07% XRP 38.50 -3.76 Polkadot 552 -0.54% Dogecoin 5.04 -0.29

Moneycontrol News