 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 25: Bitcoin trades lower as Ether rises; Cardano biggest drag

Moneycontrol News
Oct 25, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.84 per cent, which is an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 25 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.83 per cent to $929.54 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 13.80 per cent to $52.52 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.57 billion, which is 4.89 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.78 billion, which is 90.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.84 per cent, which is an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:20 am on October 25, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,46,008 -0.06%
Ether 1,15,812 1.71%
Tether 86.33 -0.11%
Cardano 30.51 -1.89%
Binance Coin 23,680.22 1.78%
XRP 38.80 -1.27%
Polkadot 527 -0.56%
Dogecoin 4.977 -1.44%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:43 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.