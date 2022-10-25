Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 25: Bitcoin trades lower as Ether rises; Cardano biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 25 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.83 per cent to $929.54 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 13.80 per cent to $52.52 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.57 billion, which is 4.89 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.78 billion, which is 90.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.84 per cent, which is an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:20 am on October 25, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,46,008
|-0.06%
|Ether
|1,15,812
|1.71%
|Tether
|86.33
|-0.11%
|Cardano
|30.51
|-1.89%
|Binance Coin
|23,680.22
|1.78%
|XRP
|38.80
|-1.27%
|Polkadot
|527
|-0.56%
|Dogecoin
|4.977
|-1.44%