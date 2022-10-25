Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 25: Bitcoin trades lower as Ether rises; Cardano biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 25 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.83 per cent to $929.54 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 13.80 per cent to $52.52 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.57 billion, which is 4.89 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.78 billion, which is 90.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.84 per cent, which is an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:20 am on October 25, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,46,008 -0.06% Ether 1,15,812 1.71% Tether 86.33 -0.11% Cardano 30.51 -1.89% Binance Coin 23,680.22 1.78% XRP 38.80 -1.27% Polkadot 527 -0.56% Dogecoin 4.977 -1.44%

Moneycontrol News