Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 20: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Cardano top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 20 as the global crypto market cap declined by 1.22 per cent to $915.97 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 231.89 per cent to $179.23 million over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.33 billion - 1.86 percent of the total crypto market volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $41.92 billion, which is 23.39 percent of the total crypto market volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.94 percent - an increase of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 am on October 20, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,28,299 -0.97% Ether 1,09,500 -0.92% Tether 85.88 -0.1% Cardano 31.78 -3.05% Binance Coin 23,005 0.01% XRP 39.0011 -1.11% Polkadot 521.10 -1.11% Dogecoin 5.0600 -0.58%

Moneycontrol News