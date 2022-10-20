 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 20: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Cardano top laggard

Moneycontrol News
Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.94 per cent - an increase of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 20 as the global crypto market cap declined by 1.22 per cent to $915.97 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 231.89 per cent to $179.23 million over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.33 billion - 1.86 percent of the total crypto market volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $41.92 billion, which is 23.39 percent of the total crypto market volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.94 percent - an increase of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 am on October 20, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,28,299 -0.97%
Ether 1,09,500 -0.92%
Tether 85.88 -0.1%
Cardano 31.78 -3.05%
Binance Coin 23,005 0.01%
XRP 39.0011 -1.11%
Polkadot 521.10 -1.11%
Dogecoin 5.0600 -0.58%
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:10 am
