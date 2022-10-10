Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 10: Bitcoin, Ether in green; Polkadot biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 10 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.90 percent to $947.07 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.97 billion, which makes a 1.18 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.16 billion, which is 6.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.08 billion, which is 91.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.48 percent, which is a decrease of 0.16 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, the latest in a spate of C-suite departures in the sector comes from nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea, where Brian Roberts has exited from the role of chief financial officer after less than a year in the job.
Roberts, who joined the NFT platform in December after seven years at ride-sharing firm Lyft Inc., said in a LinkedIn post he’ll be an adviser to OpenSea. Read more here.
As of 7:22 am on October 10, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,59,993
|0.78%
|Ethereum
|1,13,300.0
|1.16%
|Tether
|85.75
|0.69%
|Cardano
|36.4670
|0.11%
|Binance Coin
|23,400.09
|-0.84%
|XRP
|45.0000
|3.44%
|Polkadot
|558.96
|4.28%
|Dogecoin
|5.1500
|-0.53%