Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 8: Bitcoin flatlines, Cardano top gainer

Moneycontrol News
Nov 08, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

The volume of all stablecoins was $84.25 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 8 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.82 percent to $1.03 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 30.93 percent to $90.62 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.33 billion, which is 5.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.25 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.63 percent, which is an increase of 0.30 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 7:40 am on November 8, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 17,77,300 -0.73%
Ethereum 1,36,000.2 -0.36%
Tether 86.56 -0.34%
Cardano 35.8000 0.84%
Binance Coin 28,803 -1.01%
XRP 40.0120 -3.33%
Polkadot 600 3.09%
Dogecoin 9.9999 -3,88%
