Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 7: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower, Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 7 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.46 percent to $1.04 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 0.17 per cent to $69.99 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.91 billion, which is 5.59 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $63.75 billion, which is 91.08 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.99 lakh, with a dominance of 38.83 per cent, which is an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:45 am on November 7, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,99,999
|-0.34%
|Ethereum
|1,35,600.2
|-1.63%
|Tether
|86.62
|0.3%
|Cardano
|36.49
|1.1%
|Binance Coin
|29,111
|-1.65%
|XRP
|40.60
|-3.33%
|Polkadot
|576
|-4.31%
|Dogecoin
|10.43
|-4.09%