    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 7: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower, Polkadot biggest loser

    Moneycontrol News
    November 07, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 7 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.46 percent to $1.04 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 0.17 per cent to $69.99 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.91 billion, which is 5.59 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $63.75 billion, which is 91.08 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.99 lakh, with a dominance of 38.83 per cent, which is an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 8:45 am on November 7, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,99,999-0.34%
    Ethereum1,35,600.2-1.63%
    Tether86.620.3%
    Cardano36.491.1%
    Binance Coin29,111-1.65%
    XRP40.60-3.33%
    Polkadot576-4.31%
    Dogecoin10.43-4.09%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Nov 7, 2022 09:03 am