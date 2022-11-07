Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 7: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower, Polkadot biggest loser

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 7 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.46 percent to $1.04 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 0.17 per cent to $69.99 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.91 billion, which is 5.59 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $63.75 billion, which is 91.08 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.99 lakh, with a dominance of 38.83 per cent, which is an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,99,999 -0.34% Ethereum 1,35,600.2 -1.63% Tether 86.62 0.3% Cardano 36.49 1.1% Binance Coin 29,111 -1.65% XRP 40.60 -3.33% Polkadot 576 -4.31% Dogecoin 10.43 -4.09%