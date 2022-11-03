Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 3: Major cryptos trade in red, Ethereum top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 3 as the global crypto market dropped 0.84 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped 37.88 percent to $102.13 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.34 billion, which is 4.25 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $92.91 billion, which is 90.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.79 percent, up 0.04 percent over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, the ongoing crypto winter is “only going to get worse” as the industry recalibrates to a higher interest rate world, according to the co-founder of blockchain platform Tezos.

Asked about the fall in the price of many crypto assets this year, Kathleen Breitman said: “A lot of this was inflated on cheap money, and a lot of this was backed by basically, like, VCs trying to pump.” Read more here.

Also Read | Shark Tank India judge to Elon Musk: 'Make Sriram Krishnan Twitter CEO and launch Twitcoin'

As of 8:06 am on November 3, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,55,000 -0.8% Ethereum 1,32,729.4 -3.03% Tether 87.40 0.52% Cardano 34.9879 2.85% Binance Coin 27,411.84 -2.72% XRP 39.00 -0.62% Polkadot 555.99 -0.3% Dogecoin 11.9055 -0.04%

Moneycontrol News