    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 2: Bitcoin flatlines, Dogecoin up 10%

    Moneycontrol News
    November 02, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were showing mixed trend early on November 2 as the global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, which is a 0.03% decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.40 billon, which makes a 15.78 per cent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.11 billion, which is 4.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.55 billion, which is 90.79 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.69 per cent, an increase of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, amid popular memecoin Dogecoin’s stupendous rally—about 25 percent in the last 24 hours and an eye-watering 150 percent over the past week—a mind-numbing 169 new DOGE contracts or agreements between two parties to buy or sell Dogecoin at a predetermined future date and price were created on the Ethereum and Binance blockchains, leading to thousands of dollars of investors’ wealth getting wiped out. Read more here.

    Close

    As of 7:30 am on November 2, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,66,7990.38%
    Ethereum1,36,000.0-0.33%
    Tether87.090.05%
    Cardano35.2950-0.85%
    Binance Coin27,949.011.4%
    XRP39.9000-0.49%
    Polkadot556.13-0.69%
    Dogecoin11.91009.99%
    Moneycontrol News
