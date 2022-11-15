Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 15: Major cryptos in green, XRP top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 15 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.41 percent to $842.95 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.88 billion, which makes a 37.17 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.13 billion, which is 4.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.78 billion, which is 93.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14.75 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.16 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the crypto exchange plans to launch a fund to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis as the collapse of rival FTX ricochets through the industry.

The recovery fund will help "reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX," Zhao said in a tweet on November 14, targeting projects that are "otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis". Read details here

Moneycontrol News

