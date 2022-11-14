 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 14: Bitcoin, Ether inch lower; Dogecoin top drag

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14 lakh, with a dominance of 38.26 per cent, which is an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 14 as the global crypto market cap declined 4.57 per cent to $810.59 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 12.32 per cent to $60.78 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.23 billion, which is 6.96 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $56.48 billion, which is 92.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 9:00 am on November 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 14,59,682 -2.68%
Ethereum 1,05,700.8 -5.54%
Tether 88.27 -0.03%
Cardano 30.39 -1.96%
Binance Coin 29.50 -4.83%
XRP 29.50 -6.65%
Polkadot 505 -5.95%
Dogecoin 7.18 -8.57%
