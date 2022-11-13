Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 13: Major cryptos fall, Dogecoin bucks trend

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 13 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.69 percent to $848.55 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 42.69 percent to $55.22 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.32 billion, which is 6.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $52.11 billion, which is 94.37 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.17 percent, which is an increase of 0.23 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Also Read | The collapse of FTX — Is this crypto’s Lehman moment?

In other news, some FTX users appear to have found a way to move money off of the exchange through a back door in the Bahamas. Analysis by data firm Argus found unusual trading patterns over the past five days as FTX was gating customer withdrawals. Most irregularities had to do with digital collectibles, known as NFTs. The patterns suggest “desperate” customers were turning to FTX users in the Bahamas for help, according to Argus. Read more here.

Also Read | MC Explains | What is the FTX-Binance fiasco that's hammering Bitcoin?

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 14,85,000 -0.98% Ethereum 1,11,002.9 -0.12% Tether 87.61 -0.74% Cardano 32.00 -2.97% Binance Coin 24,899 -1.97% XRP 31.60 -4.78% Polkadot 525.02 -2.38% Dogecoin 7.93 4.58%