Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 1: Dogecoin soars after Twitter saga

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 1 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.88 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 22.05 percent to $87.63 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.01 billion, which is 4.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $81.34 billion, which is 92.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.66 percent, which is an decrease of 0.34 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 7:49 am on November 1, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,52,002
|-0.83%
|Ethereum
|1,35,150.3
|0.04%
|Tether
|87.06
|0.01%
|Cardano
|35.5999
|2.59%
|Binance Coin
|27,602
|3.93%
|XRP
|39.02
|-1.95%
|Polkadot
|560.00
|0%
|Dogecoin
|10.49
|-6.76%