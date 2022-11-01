Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 1: Dogecoin soars after Twitter saga

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 1 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.88 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 22.05 percent to $87.63 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.01 billion, which is 4.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $81.34 billion, which is 92.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.66 percent, which is an decrease of 0.34 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,52,002 -0.83% Ethereum 1,35,150.3 0.04% Tether 87.06 0.01% Cardano 35.5999 2.59% Binance Coin 27,602 3.93% XRP 39.02 -1.95% Polkadot 560.00 0% Dogecoin 10.49 -6.76%