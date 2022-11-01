English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 1: Dogecoin soars after Twitter saga

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.96 percent, which is an increase of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 1 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.88 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 22.05 percent to $87.63 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.01 billion, which is 4.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $81.34 billion, which is 92.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.66 percent, which is an decrease of 0.34 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 7:49 am on November 1, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,52,002-0.83%
    Ethereum1,35,150.30.04%
    Tether87.060.01%
    Cardano35.59992.59%
    Binance Coin27,6023.93%
    XRP39.02-1.95%
    Polkadot560.000%
    Dogecoin10.49-6.76%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:17 am
