Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 3: Bitcoin, Ether, other major cryptos in red as mcap declines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on March 3 as the global crypto market cap decreased 2.92 percent to $1.05 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 11.37 percent to $43.16 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.44 billion, which is 10.28% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $38.95 billion, which is 90.24% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently at 42.35 percent, a increase of 0.08 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Thursday it was no longer accepting or initiating payments to or from Silvergate Capital Corp after the lender warned it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.

Shares of Silvergate extended their losses after the announcement from Coinbase. They were last down more than 45% at $7.40 in premarket trading. Read further here.

As of 7:18 am on March 3, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):