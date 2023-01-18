Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 18: Major cryptos in green, Polkadot biggest gainer

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 17.90 lakh, with its dominance at 41.26 percent, an increase of 0.07 percent over the day,

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 18 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.38 percent to $992.17 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.51 billion, which makes a 11.90 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.88 billion, which is 8.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $43.15 billion, which is 90.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 17.90 lakh, with its dominance at 41.26 percent, an increase of 0.07 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks.

Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX's international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on November 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 17,90,000 -0.36% Ethereum 1,33,725.0 2.08% Tether 84.64 -0.37% Cardano 30.2000 0% Binance Coin 25,313.64 1.29% Ripple 32.5025 0.65% Polkadot 521.00 4.58% Dogecoin 7.2895 1.25%