Top cryptocurrency prices today February 9: Bitcoin in green; crypto mcap declines

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on February 9 as the global crypto market cap decreased 2.32 percent to $1.06 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.38 billion, which makes a 7.61 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.82 billion, which is 91.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $52.29 billion, which is 91.27% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.40 lakh, with its dominance at 41.38 percent, which is an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, crypto brokers and investment advisers offering or giving advice about cryptocurrencies will be put under the scope of the US securities watchdog this year.

A February 7 statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Examinations outlined its priorities for 2023, suggesting brokers and advisers dealing in crypto will need to be extra careful when offering, selling or making recommendations regarding digital assets. Read more here.

As of 8:40 am on February 9, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 19,38,914 1.08% Ethereum 1,39,300.0 -1.9% Tether 85.92 1.33% Cardano 33.60 -0.5% Binance Coin 27,350.52 -3.56% Ripple 33.1605 -2.32% Polkadot 573.97 -0.62% Dogecoin 7.5500 -2.58%