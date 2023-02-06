Top cryptocurrency prices today February 6: Bitcoin, Ether in red as crypto mcap decreases

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on February 6 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.60 percent to $1.60 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.38 billion, which makes a 26.61 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.32 billion, which is 11 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $41.93B, which is 86.65% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.43 lakh, with its dominance at 41.54 percent, which is an increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, the pandemic and a volatile crypto market have spurred a trading frenzy in digital currencies. And now, luxury rehab centres are cropping up around the world, promising to treat "crypto addiction".

Most of the rehab centres the BBC has found appear to be of the luxe variety, and also offer treatment for other addictions: narcotics, alcohol and eating disorders. Three rehab centres and two addiction clinics the BBC contacted said they have received hundreds of related queries in the past two years. Read more here. As of 8:19 am on February 6, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX): NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 19,43,500 -0.08% Ethereum 1,38,000.0 -0.1% Tether 85.03 0.9% Cardano 33.8998 1.95% Binance Coin 27,454.60 0.56% Ripple 33.5500 1.32% Polkadot 565.10 -1.62% Dogecoin 7.8150 -1.07% blockchain, business and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News