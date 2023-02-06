English
    Live: Live: L&T CFO on earnings, Budget and more
    Top cryptocurrency prices today February 6: Bitcoin, Ether in red as crypto mcap decreases

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.57 lakh, with its dominance at 41.54 percent, which is an increase of 0.03 percent over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on February 6 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.60 percent to $1.60 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.38 billion, which makes a 26.61 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.32 billion, which is 11 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $41.93B, which is 86.65% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.43 lakh, with its dominance at 41.54 percent, which is an increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, the pandemic and a volatile crypto market have spurred a trading frenzy in digital currencies. And now, luxury rehab centres are cropping up around the world, promising to treat "crypto addiction".

    As of 8:19 am on February 6, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin19,43,500-0.08%
    Ethereum1,38,000.0-0.1%
    Tether85.030.9%
    Cardano33.89981.95%
    Binance Coin27,454.600.56%
    Ripple33.55001.32%
    Polkadot565.10-1.62%
    Dogecoin7.8150-1.07%
