Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 9: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; market cap rises over 2%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green on December 9 as the global crypto market capitalisation rose 2.42 percent to $859.97 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 1.75 percent to $37.47 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.22 billion, which is 5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.92 billion, which is 93.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.68 lakh, with a dominance of 38.56 percent - a marginal increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 7:45 am on December 9, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,68,000
|1.84%
|Ethereum
|1,08,000.1
|3.64%
|Tether
|85.28
|-0.01%
|Cardano
|27.10
|0.37%
|Binance Coin
|24,501.12
|2.01%
|XRP
|33.49
|1.5%
|Polkadot
|463
|0.65%
|Dogecoin
|8.42
|2.86%