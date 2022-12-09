 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 9: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; market cap rises over 2%

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.68 lakh, with a dominance of 38.56 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green on December 9 as the global crypto market capitalisation rose 2.42 percent to $859.97 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 1.75 percent to $37.47 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.22 billion, which is 5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.92 billion, which is 93.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.68 lakh, with a dominance of 38.56 percent - a marginal increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 7:45 am on December 9, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H 
Bitcoin 14,68,000 1.84%
Ethereum 1,08,000.1 3.64%
Tether 85.28 -0.01%
Cardano 27.10 0.37%
Binance Coin 24,501.12 2.01%
XRP 33.49 1.5%
Polkadot 463 0.65%
Dogecoin 8.42 2.86%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin price #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #crypto prices today #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Dec 9, 2022 08:01 am