Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 9: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; market cap rises over 2%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green on December 9 as the global crypto market capitalisation rose 2.42 percent to $859.97 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 1.75 percent to $37.47 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.22 billion, which is 5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.92 billion, which is 93.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.68 lakh, with a dominance of 38.56 percent - a marginal increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 7:45 am on December 9, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,68,000 1.84% Ethereum 1,08,000.1 3.64% Tether 85.28 -0.01% Cardano 27.10 0.37% Binance Coin 24,501.12 2.01% XRP 33.49 1.5% Polkadot 463 0.65% Dogecoin 8.42 2.86%

Moneycontrol News