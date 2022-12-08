Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 8: Bitcoin trades higher as crypto market cap drops

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 8 as the global crypto market capitalization dropped 1.87 percent to $839.72 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 2.40 per cent to $36.85 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.27 billion, which is 6.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.17 billion, which is 92.74 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.41 lakh, with a dominance of 38.53 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.21 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this past spring, leading to their collapse and creating a domino effect that eventually caused the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange last month, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Read more

As of 7:45 am on December 8, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,41,475 0.52% Ethereum 1,04,200.1 -3.25% Tether 85.28 -0.49% Cardano 27.04 -0.62% Binance Coin 25,249.99 1% XRP 33 -0.66% Polkadot 478.26 0.9% Dogecoin 8.81 2.2%

Moneycontrol News