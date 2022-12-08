 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 8: Bitcoin trades higher as crypto market cap drops

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.41 lakh, with a dominance of 38.53 per cent

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 8 as the global crypto market capitalization dropped 1.87 percent to $839.72 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 2.40 per cent to $36.85 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.27 billion, which is 6.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.17 billion, which is 92.74 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.41 lakh, with a dominance of 38.53 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.21 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this past spring, leading to their collapse and creating a domino effect that eventually caused the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange last month, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Read more

As of 7:45 am on December 8, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H 
Bitcoin 14,41,475 0.52%
Ethereum 1,04,200.1 -3.25%
Tether 85.28 -0.49%
Cardano 27.04 -0.62%
Binance Coin 25,249.99 1%
XRP 33 -0.66%
Polkadot 478.26 0.9%
Dogecoin 8.81 2.2%
