Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 8: Bitcoin trades higher as crypto market cap drops

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 8 as the global crypto market capitalization dropped 1.87 percent to $839.72 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 2.40 per cent to $36.85 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.27 billion, which is 6.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.17 billion, which is 92.74 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.41 lakh, with a dominance of 38.53 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.21 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this past spring, leading to their collapse and creating a domino effect that eventually caused the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange last month, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Read more
As of 7:45 am on December 8, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,41,475
|0.52%
|Ethereum
|1,04,200.1
|-3.25%
|Tether
|85.28
|-0.49%
|Cardano
|27.04
|-0.62%
|Binance Coin
|25,249.99
|1%
|XRP
|33
|-0.66%
|Polkadot
|478.26
|0.9%
|Dogecoin
|8.81
|2.2%