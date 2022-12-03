Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 3: Cryptocurrencies trading largely in green, Dogecoin gains strong

Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely in green on December 3 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.92 percent to $859.91 billion over the past day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 12.79 percent to $89.31 billion.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.08 billion, which makes a 10.09 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.84 billion, 7.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $35.45 billion, which is 93.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.12 percent, a decrease of 0.08 percent over the day.

As of 8:45 am on October 28, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE ($) 24H % Bitcoin 17,034.77 +0.62 Ether 1,287.37 +1.11 Cardano 0.3199 +1.84 Tether 1.00 0 Binance Coin 1.00 0 Dogecoin 0.1014 +2.20 Polkadot 5.61 +3.21