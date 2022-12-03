English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 3: Cryptocurrencies trading largely in green, Dogecoin gains strong

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.12%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 03, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely in green on December 3 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.92 percent to $859.91 billion over the past day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 12.79 percent to $89.31 billion.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.08 billion, which makes a 10.09 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.84 billion, 7.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $35.45 billion, which is 93.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.12 percent, a decrease of 0.08 percent over the day.

    As of 8:45 am on October 28, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE ($)24H %
    Bitcoin17,034.77+0.62
    Ether1,287.37+1.11
    Cardano0.3199+1.84
    Tether1.000
    Binance Coin1.000
    Dogecoin0.1014+2.20
    Polkadot5.61+3.21

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #crypto prices #crypto prices today #cryptocurrency
    first published: Dec 3, 2022 09:03 am