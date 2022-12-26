Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 26: Bitcoin gains dominance even as m-cap registers marginal increase

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on December 26 after the global crypto market cap increased marginally by 0.10 percent to $812.31 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.98 billion, which makes a 34.28% decrease.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.55 billion, 7.04% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $20.01 billion, which is 91.07% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.35 lakh, with a dominance of 40.02 percent, an increase of 0.07% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
In other news, Caroline Ellison, a former CEO of Alameda Research, claimed she and Sam Bankman-Fried, a co-founder of FTX, intentionally misled lenders about the amount the now-bankrupt trading company was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.
At a guilty appearance in federal court in Manhattan on December 19, Ellison made her first public statement regarding her actions. According to a transcript of the court, she replied, "I knew that it was wrong."
As of 8:23 am on December 26, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,35,000
|-0.69%
|Ethereum
|1,03,900.0
|-0.8%
|Tether
|86.29
|-0.21%
|Cardano
|22.7100
|-0.48%
|Binance Coin
|20,632.01
|-1.26%
|Ripple
|29.86
|-0.73%
|Polkadot
|408.98
|-2.64%
|Dogecoin
|6.66
|1.95%