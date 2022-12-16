Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 16: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; market volume down over 25%

Major cryptocurrencies fell early on December 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.18 percent to $850.21 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 26.85 percent to $33.96 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.79 billion, 5.26 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $31.45 billion, which is 99.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.82 lakh, and its dominance is currently 39.41 per cent, a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:40 am on December 16, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,82,000
|-1.91%
|Ethereum
|1,08,500
|-0.55%
|Tether
|85.09
|-0.28%
|Cardano
|26.76
|-0.85%
|Binance Coin
|22,845
|1.82%
|XRP
|31.65
|-1.09%
|Polkadot
|461.60
|1.01%
|Dogecoin
|7.57
|-1.3%