Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 16: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; market volume down over 25%

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.82 lakh, and its dominance is currently 39.41 per cent, a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Major cryptocurrencies fell early on December 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.18 percent to $850.21 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 26.85 percent to $33.96 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.79 billion, 5.26 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $31.45 billion, which is 99.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 8:40 am on December 16, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H 
Bitcoin 14,82,000 -1.91%
Ethereum 1,08,500 -0.55%
Tether 85.09 -0.28%
Cardano 26.76 -0.85%
Binance Coin 22,845 1.82%
XRP 31.65 -1.09%
Polkadot 461.60 1.01%
Dogecoin 7.57 -1.3%
