Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 11: Bitcoin in green; Cardano top gainer, Binance Coin top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 10 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.09 per cent to $855.49 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $23.76 billion, which makes a 31.20 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.85 billion, which is 7.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $21.45 billion, which is 90.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.57 lakh, and its dominance is currently 38.56 percent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the day before the embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of rival exchange Binance, sent an alarmed text to Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s founder.

Zhao was concerned that Bankman-Fried was orchestrating crypto trades that could send the industry into a meltdown. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao wrote in a group chat with Bankman-Fried and other crypto executives on November 10. “The more damage you do now, the more jail time". Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,57,989 1.24% Ethereum 1,07,888.0 -0.12% Tether 84.55 -1.31% Cardano 27.1200 2.33% Binance Coin 24,153.01 -2.21% XRP 32.5519 -1.06% Polkadot 455.35 1.41% Dogecoin 8.1602 -2.03%