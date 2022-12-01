Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 1: Bitcoin falls, Binance Coin and XRP among top laggards

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on December 1 as the global crypto market capitalization rose 0.56 percent to $861.06 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 5.03 percent to $49.73 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.43 billion, which is 6.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $47.01 billion, which is 94.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.68 lakh, with a dominance of 38.25 percent, which is a increase of 0.25 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 7:45 am on December 1, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,68,148 -0.5% Ethereum 1,10,390.0 1.03% Tether 86.06 -0.5% Cardano 27.1101 0.37% Binance Coin 25,100.00 -3% XRP 34 -3.45% Polkadot 456 -3.98% Dogecoin 8.8267 -2.87%

