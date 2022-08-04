Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 4: Bitcoin flatlines, Ether rises, Binance Coin gains most

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 4 as the global crypto market cap rose by 2.12 per cent to $1.08 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 14.27 per cent to $66.09 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.02 billion, 9.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $60.54 billion, which is 91.60 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19.18 lakh, with a dominance of 41.04 per cent. This was a 0.23 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In other news, following a major hack in Solana-based wallets in the early hours of August 3, Indian cryptocurrency exchanges said it’s unlikely to impact all Indian Solana traders unless they were using one of the impacted wallets.

Nearly 8,000 wallets were hacked and investors stand to lose over $7 million across Solana-based wallets including Phantom, Slope, and TrustWallet. Several Solana-based tokens like SOL, SPL, and others were stolen.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,18,999 0.1% Ethereum 1,37,997 2.97% Tether 83.44 -0.35% Cardano 42.0000 0.67% Binance Coin 24,946.00 6.37% XRP 30.6021 0.49% Polkadot 684.91 0.79% Dogecoin 5.6775 1.97%