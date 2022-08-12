Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 12: Market-cap drops to 1.53%; Bitcoin down by 2.76%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early on August 12 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.53 percent to $1.14 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 1.57 per cent to $85.24 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.99 billion, 10.54 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $77.97 billion, which is 91.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 40.06 per cent. This was a 0.19 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash.

The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. read more

As of 08:10 am on August 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,91,111 -2.76% Ethereum 1,41,850 -1.38% Tether 76.20 -0.36% Cardano 39.5000 -3.65% Binance Coin 24,658.88 -0.02% XRP 28.9999 0% Polkadot 695.00 -3.31% Dogecoin 5.2800 -1.67%

Moneycontrol News