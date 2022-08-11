English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 11: Market-cap rises over 6%; Bitcoin up, Ether biggest gainer

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 40.26 per cent. This was a 0.22 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 11 as the global crypto market cap rose 6.62  per cent to $1.16 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 29.58 per cent to $89.81 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.97 billion, 9.79 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $83.19 billion, which is 92.63 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Asserting that the price of tokens is the least important and least interesting aspect of cryptocurrencies, billionaire investor Mark Cuban advises investors to buy digital currencies with real utility value.

    In an interview with Moneycontrol, Cuban said cryptocurrencies should be regulated “optionally” with the choice of a minimal listing with OTC and pink sheets. Read More 

    As of 10:15 am on August 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,39,9993.6%
    Ethereum1,41,9008.49%
    Tether76.24-1.87%
    Cardano41.29585.34%
    Binance Coin25,2892.18%
    XRP29.0004.54%
    Polkadot707.023.21%
    Dogecoin5.4002.64%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:47 am
