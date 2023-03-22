Top cryptocurrency prices on March 22: Major cryptos trade in green

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 22 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.68 percent to $1.18 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.45 percent to $67.16 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.18 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $61.32 billion, which is 91.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.08 percent, registering a decrease of 0.37 percent over the day.
As of 8:20 am on March 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|87.22
|0.03%
|Bitcoin
|24,50,000
|1.69%
|Ripple
|39.7644
|19.34%
|Ethereum
|1,55,001.0
|1.5%
|Dogecoin
|6.6149
|4%
|WazirX Token
|14.79
|1.64%