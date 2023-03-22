 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency prices on March 22: Major cryptos trade in green

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

The volume of all stablecoins was $61.32 billion, which is 91.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.08 percent, registering a decrease of 0.37 percent over the day.

NRIs are subject to source-based taxation, meaning only amounts received or accrued from a source, or so deemed to accrue or arising in India, are subject to income-tax in India.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 22 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.68 percent to $1.18 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours  decreased 10.45 percent to $67.16 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.18 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $61.32 billion, which is 91.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.08 percent, registering a decrease of 0.37 percent over the day.

As of 8:20 am on March 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H
Tether USD 87.22 0.03%
Bitcoin 24,50,000 1.69%
Ripple 39.7644 19.34%
Ethereum 1,55,001.0 1.5%
Dogecoin 6.6149 4%
WazirX Token 14.79 1.64%

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency prices
first published: Mar 22, 2023 09:19 am