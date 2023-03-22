Top cryptocurrency prices on March 22: Major cryptos trade in green

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 22 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.68 percent to $1.18 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.45 percent to $67.16 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.18 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $61.32 billion, which is 91.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.08 percent, registering a decrease of 0.37 percent over the day.

As of 8:20 am on March 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Tether USD 87.22 0.03% Bitcoin 24,50,000 1.69% Ripple 39.7644 19.34% Ethereum 1,55,001.0 1.5% Dogecoin 6.6149 4% WazirX Token 14.79 1.64%