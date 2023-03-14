 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top cryptocurrency prices on March 14: Bitcoin, Ether gain over 5%; Ripple, Dogecoin decline

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

The volume of all stable coins is now $89.01 billion, which is 96.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.71 percent, registering an increase of 1.36 percent over the day.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 14 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.55 percent to $1.08 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours  increased 30.05 percent to $92.03 billion.

In other news, the Indian government introduced a significant notification on March 7, 2023 bringing into coverage various crypto intermediaries within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The move comes at a time when many crypto intermediaries are already facing investigations from the Enforcement Directive (ED), the enforcing agency of the PMLA. Read details here.

As of 7:20 am on March 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H
Tether USD 86.71 -1.25%
Bitcoin 20,74,257 6.15%
Ripple 32.0000 -0.65%
Ethereum 1,43,000.0 5.06%
Dogecoin 6.2800 -0.62%
WazirX Token 14.37 3.45%

 

