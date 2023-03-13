Top cryptocurrency prices on March 13: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major cryptos in green

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 13 as the global crypto market cap increased 8.22 percent to $1.03 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $71.58 Billion an increase of 14.01 percent.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.45 billion, which is 9.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Volume of all stable coins is at $73.07 billion, which is 102.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.30 percent, registering an increase of 0.47 percent over the day.

As of 7:59 am on March 13, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Tether USD 87.66 -1.5% Bitcoin 19,25,001 5.76% Ripple 32.1900 -0.95% Ethereum 1,36,101.7 0.73% Dogecoin 6.5781 4.71% WazirX Token 13.80 4.94%