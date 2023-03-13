 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency prices on March 13: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major cryptos in green

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Volume of all stable coins is at $73.07 billion, which is 102.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.30 percent, registering an increase of 0.47 percent over the day.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 13 as the global crypto market cap increased 8.22 percent to $1.03 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $71.58 Billion an increase of 14.01 percent.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.45 billion, which is 9.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Volume of all stable coins is at $73.07 billion, which is 102.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.30 percent, registering an increase of 0.47 percent over the day.

As of 7:59 am on March 13, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H
Tether USD 87.66 -1.5%
Bitcoin 19,25,001 5.76%
Ripple 32.1900 -0.95%
Ethereum 1,36,101.7 0.73%
Dogecoin 6.5781 4.71%
WazirX Token 13.80 4.94%

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #crypto prices today #crytpocurrency
first published: Mar 13, 2023 08:19 am