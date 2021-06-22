Top cryptocurrency prices on June 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble further; Dogecoin down more than 20%

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.32 trillion, a decline of 10.42 percent in the past 24 hours.

Major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seeing massive drops in prices.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, tumbled after China expanded its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining.

Reuters reported that the price of bitcoin fell 10.7 percent to $31,333 on June 21, a two-week low.

Investors also became worried after bitcoin's price formed a chart formation called "death cross", which occurs when the 50-day moving average (DMA) dips below the longer-term 200-day moving average.

# Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $32,576.64 -7.41% -19.08% $609,765,968,246 $56,694,830,459 1,742,432 BTC 18,740,256 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $1,946.00 -11.22% -25.34% $226,088,018,433 $36,201,834,713 18,636,510 ETH 116,388,898 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.03% -0.01% $62,518,982,544 $98,475,094,517 98,432,428,371 USDT 62,491,895,046 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $281.85 -15.22% -24.43% $42,852,271,686 $3,325,901,216 11,908,416 BNB 153,432,897 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.23 -12.00% -22.91% $38,733,151,029 $4,525,957,046 3,732,918,849 ADA 31,946,328,269 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.6255 -15.22% -29.55% $28,643,019,787 $4,494,602,329 7,250,512,549 XRP 46,205,772,880 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.1981 -26.37% -39.58% $25,375,376,733 $6,832,509,447 35,034,698,718 DOGE 130,115,982,363 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.02% -0.03% $25,018,351,985 $4,564,769,706 4,563,452,360 USDC 25,011,131,946 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $16.33 -18.78% -33.80% $15,476,710,203 $2,665,819,664 164,339,383 DOT 954,090,419 DOT 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 -0.05% -0.02% $9,770,096,516 $7,346,998,067 7,343,760,311 BUSD 9,765,790,922 BUSD