Top cryptocurrency prices on June 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble further; Dogecoin down more than 20%

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, tumbled after China expanded its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.32 trillion, a decline of 10.42 percent in the past 24 hours.

Major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seeing massive drops in prices.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, tumbled after China expanded its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining.

Reuters reported that the price of bitcoin fell 10.7 percent to $31,333 on June 21, a two-week low.

Investors also became worried after bitcoin's price formed a chart formation called "death cross", which occurs when the 50-day moving average (DMA) dips below the longer-term 200-day moving average.

At 7.52 am IST on June 21, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com)
#NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$32,576.64-7.41%-19.08%$609,765,968,246$56,694,830,459 1,742,432 BTC18,740,256 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$1,946.00-11.22%-25.34%$226,088,018,433$36,201,834,713 18,636,510 ETH116,388,898 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.03%-0.01%$62,518,982,544$98,475,094,517 98,432,428,371 USDT62,491,895,046 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$281.85-15.22%-24.43%$42,852,271,686$3,325,901,216 11,908,416 BNB153,432,897 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.23-12.00%-22.91%$38,733,151,029$4,525,957,046 3,732,918,849 ADA31,946,328,269 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.6255-15.22%-29.55%$28,643,019,787$4,494,602,329 7,250,512,549 XRP46,205,772,880 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.1981-26.37%-39.58%$25,375,376,733$6,832,509,447 35,034,698,718 DOGE130,115,982,363 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.02%-0.03%$25,018,351,985$4,564,769,706 4,563,452,360 USDC25,011,131,946 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$16.33-18.78%-33.80%$15,476,710,203$2,665,819,664 164,339,383 DOT954,090,419 DOT
10Binance USD BUSD$1.00-0.05%-0.02%$9,770,096,516$7,346,998,067 7,343,760,311 BUSD9,765,790,922 BUSD
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
