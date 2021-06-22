Top cryptocurrency prices on June 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble further; Dogecoin down more than 20%
The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, tumbled after China expanded its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining.
June 22, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.32 trillion, a decline of 10.42 percent in the past 24 hours.
Major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seeing massive drops in prices.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.32 trillion, a decline of 10.42 percent in the past 24 hours.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, tumbled after China expanded its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining.
Reuters reported that the price of bitcoin fell 10.7 percent to $31,333 on June 21, a two-week low.
Investors also became worried after bitcoin's price formed a chart formation called "death cross", which occurs when the 50-day moving average (DMA) dips below the longer-term 200-day moving average.
Also read: Crypto carnage | Bitcoin forms widely followed technical sell signal 'death cross', indicates more downside ahead
At 7.52 am IST on June 21, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com
)
|#
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$32,576.64
|-7.41%
|-19.08%
|$609,765,968,246
|$56,694,830,459
1,742,432 BTC
|18,740,256 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$1,946.00
|-11.22%
|-25.34%
|$226,088,018,433
|$36,201,834,713
18,636,510 ETH
|116,388,898 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|$62,518,982,544
|$98,475,094,517
98,432,428,371 USDT
|62,491,895,046 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$281.85
|-15.22%
|-24.43%
|$42,852,271,686
|$3,325,901,216
11,908,416 BNB
|153,432,897 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.23
|-12.00%
|-22.91%
|$38,733,151,029
|$4,525,957,046
3,732,918,849 ADA
|31,946,328,269 ADA
|6
|XRP
XRP
|$0.6255
|-15.22%
|-29.55%
|$28,643,019,787
|$4,494,602,329
7,250,512,549 XRP
|46,205,772,880 XRP
|7
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.1981
|-26.37%
|-39.58%
|$25,375,376,733
|$6,832,509,447
35,034,698,718 DOGE
|130,115,982,363 DOGE
|8
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|$25,018,351,985
|$4,564,769,706
4,563,452,360 USDC
|25,011,131,946 USDC
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$16.33
|-18.78%
|-33.80%
|$15,476,710,203
|$2,665,819,664
164,339,383 DOT
|954,090,419 DOT
|10
|Binance USD
BUSD
|$1.00
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|$9,770,096,516
|$7,346,998,067
7,343,760,311 BUSD
|9,765,790,922 BUSD
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.