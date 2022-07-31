Top Cryptocurrency Prices On July 31: Bitcoin gains over 3%, Polkadot jumps 5%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 31 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.23 percent to $1.10 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 22.63 percent to $76.84 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.84 billion, 22.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $70.98 billion, which is 92.38 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price rose above 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 41.39 percent, a decrease of 0.09 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex said it had filed for bankruptcy protection in Singapore, becoming the latest victim of the global downturn in digital currencies.

The collapse in cryptocurrencies is easing supply of the most sought after watches on the second-hand market, depressing prices for hard-to get-Patek Philippe and Rolex models.

The supply of trophy watches such as the Rolex Daytona or Patek Nautilus 5711A “is now much larger,” online-watch trading platform Chrono24 said in an emailed statement. Read more here.

As of 8:17 am on July 31, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,72,807 3.4% Ethereum 1,40,000.0 -0.8% Tether 81.57 -0.32% Cardano 42.8996 1.17% Binance Coin 24,000.00 .01% XRP 31.36 3.6% Polkadot 689.67 5.13% Dogecoin 5.81 3.67%

Moneycontrol News